Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 112,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of HFC opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

