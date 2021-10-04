Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.12 Million in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

