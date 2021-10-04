Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

