Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 100,886 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

