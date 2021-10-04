Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,094 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

