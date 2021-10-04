Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,172 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Macerich by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.41 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.