Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $93.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

