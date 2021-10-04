Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $1.53 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

