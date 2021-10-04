Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $14,831,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

CUBI opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

