Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

