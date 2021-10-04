MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Up 2.8%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.65 ($9.00) and last traded at €7.37 ($8.67). 83,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.17 ($8.44).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on MLP in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 149.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $805.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.48.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

