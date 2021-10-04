Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mmtec by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,169. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

