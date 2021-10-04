Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $288.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
NYSE:MC opened at $64.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $65.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
