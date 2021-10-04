Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.69.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

