Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.63% of Mohawk Industries worth $614,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $19,231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,187,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,510. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.