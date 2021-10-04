Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in September

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.5 days.
MLLCF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.
About Molecular Partners
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.