Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in September

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.5 days.

MLLCF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.