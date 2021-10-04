MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $200.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $200.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00119752 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,629,176 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.