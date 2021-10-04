Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

