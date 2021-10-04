MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 7.2%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $439.26 and last traded at $440.46. Approximately 20,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 824,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.51.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

