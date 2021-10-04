Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $483.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

