Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $108,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

MPWR opened at $483.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.36 and its 200-day moving average is $399.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

