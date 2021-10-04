Moonriver Price Tops $327.20 (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $327.20 or 0.00664496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $611.52 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

