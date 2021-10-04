More Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $679.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $125,295.97 and approximately $679.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.54 or 0.08469786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00272952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00113805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

