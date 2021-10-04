Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

