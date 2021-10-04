Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $153.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $242.67 on Monday. Saia has a 1 year low of $125.51 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

