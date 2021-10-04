Morgan Stanley Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $796.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

NYSE NOW opened at $632.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.34, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $0. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

