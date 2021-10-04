Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

