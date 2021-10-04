mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Hits $10.77 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

