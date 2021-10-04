mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $185,682.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $185,682.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.54 or 1.00060987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.53 or 0.00575579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

