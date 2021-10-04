MurAll (PAINT) One Day Volume Tops $108,482.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $108,482.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.