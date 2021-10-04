MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 41.1% in September

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 153,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

