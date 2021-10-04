Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.65. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 141,842 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

