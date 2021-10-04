Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,261.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $121,291.07 and approximately $8,261.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,019,640 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

