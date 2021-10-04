Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NHMD traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 108,961,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,089. Nate’s Food has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Nate's Food
