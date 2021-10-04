National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

WDO stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.10.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.