National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.