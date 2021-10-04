National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.00.

Shares of KL opened at C$51.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. Insiders purchased a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

