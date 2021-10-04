National Bank Financial Raises Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$12.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of ARR traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,135. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.96 million and a P/E ratio of -617.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

