National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

