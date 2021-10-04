Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Masonite International worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

