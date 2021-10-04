Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,327 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,187,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

