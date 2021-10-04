Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $368.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day moving average of $342.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

