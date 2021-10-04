Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.88 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

