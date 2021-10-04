Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

