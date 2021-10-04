Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares during the period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.