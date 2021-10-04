Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,619 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

