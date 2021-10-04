Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 1.11% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2,160.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

