NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.28.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

