Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.16 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $530,738.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004087 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022105 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,753,751 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

