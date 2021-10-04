Naviaddress Market Capitalization Hits $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

